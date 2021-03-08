Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clearwater Paper (CLW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW):

3/4/2021 – Clearwater Paper had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

3/2/2021 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

2/26/2021 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

2/22/2021 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

1/21/2021 – Clearwater Paper is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.75. 4,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,753. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,334,000 after buying an additional 115,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 819.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

