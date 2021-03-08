People s United Financial Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

