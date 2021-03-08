Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,957 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,373,000 after purchasing an additional 855,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 793,670 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

