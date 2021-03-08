KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.66 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

