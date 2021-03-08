UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.39

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $775.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $2,460,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

