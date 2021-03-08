Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MKKGY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.05. 156,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,128. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

