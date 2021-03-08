Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) PT Raised to $80.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price increased by Alembic Global Advisors from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.04. 29,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. Trinseo has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $415,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Insiders have sold 83,558 shares of company stock worth $4,987,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Trinseo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

