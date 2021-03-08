Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUFRY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dufry currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DUFRY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,030. Dufry has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

