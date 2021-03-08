Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

