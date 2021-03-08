AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIBRF. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AIB Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

