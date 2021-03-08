Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Day

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $593,213.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $429.68 or 0.00834247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00458296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00075924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00080321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00453515 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

