Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $500.00 at Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.56.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $29.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.07. 245,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,866. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.83. The firm has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
