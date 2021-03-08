Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $500.00 at Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $29.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.07. 245,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,866. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.83. The firm has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

