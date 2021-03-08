Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Hits $867.87 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $867.87 million and $85.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00282996 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00066204 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.53 or 0.02327746 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,255,004,800 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

