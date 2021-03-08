Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

R has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE R traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.