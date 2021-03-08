Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.61

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 1101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Monro by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Monro by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Monro by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Monro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

