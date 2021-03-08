Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.76

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.76 and last traded at $93.76, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 138.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

