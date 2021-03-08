Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.99

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 8887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,047 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $79,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

