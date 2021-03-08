People s United Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after buying an additional 3,335,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after buying an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.