Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,676.0 days.

Shares of RANJF stock remained flat at $$65.08 on Monday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $65.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

