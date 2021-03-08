Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.56

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 2530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $706.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $831,330 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 749.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,139 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Caleres by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

