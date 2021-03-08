Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.22

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MATW shares. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

