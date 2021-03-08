Klever Price Up 175.4% This Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Klever token can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 175.4% against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $195.84 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00460946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00076175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.00450369 BTC.

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,980,448,301 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

