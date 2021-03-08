ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $320,716.16 and approximately $3,622.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.72 or 0.00362474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003241 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

