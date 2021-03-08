Semux Hits Market Cap of $243,596.69 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. Semux has a market cap of $243,596.69 and $1,538.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00017871 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008430 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

