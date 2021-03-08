SushiSwap Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $17.27 or 0.00033881 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $503.29 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00796199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041074 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 202,660,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

