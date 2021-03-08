People s United Financial Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $941,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR opened at $162.37 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.