People s United Financial Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.