People s United Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,243 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 100,575 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,310,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 76,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $101.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $108.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

