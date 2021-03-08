People s United Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $109.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

