Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RICK. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $65.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $586.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.