Qitmeer Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $544,197.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00067503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.55 or 0.00453151 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 160,989,767 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PMEERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.