Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,516 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

