Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

