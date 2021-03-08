Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.93 and its 200-day moving average is $242.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $340.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

