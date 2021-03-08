HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $458.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $547.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.36.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research boosted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $32,743,389. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

