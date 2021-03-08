KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Copart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $106.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

