Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,666,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 875,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,302,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CARR stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.