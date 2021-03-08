Shivom (OMX) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDEX. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00827230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041441 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.