KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,543 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $166.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.