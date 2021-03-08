Meridian Network Market Capitalization Achieves $774,477.63 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $774,477.63 and approximately $282,267.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00086001 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002275 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

