Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,625,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 499.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 386,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 321,829 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 841,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $7.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 118,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

