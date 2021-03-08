Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $507.40

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $507.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $22.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $505.00. 57,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,674. The company has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $562.72 and its 200-day moving average is $450.81. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after acquiring an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $86,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

