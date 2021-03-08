Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce sales of $24.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $49.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $200.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $229.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $301.83 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million.

EB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 159,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

