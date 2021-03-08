BetProtocol (BEPRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.20 or 0.00826031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041538 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

