KBC Group NV Purchases New Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,526,050 shares of company stock valued at $331,223,616 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

