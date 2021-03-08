Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $153,880.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00.

PKOH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. 3,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,249. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.08 million, a PE ratio of -173.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

