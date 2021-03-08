Insider Buying: Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Insider Buys 37,500 Shares of Stock

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) insider Joanne Parfrey acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £56,625 ($73,980.93).

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.96). 267,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,032. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

