Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.27

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

HFWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

