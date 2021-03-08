Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.08

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $602.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 170.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 192,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

