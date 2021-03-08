KBC Group NV Raises Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,516 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.